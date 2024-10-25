Summarize Simplifying... In short In a wave of security scares, major Indian airlines including Air India, Vistara, Akasa Air, and IndiGo received nearly 70 bomb threats on Thursday. This brings the total to about 250 threats in the past 11 days.

The email's subject line was quite unusual

Hoax bomb threats at 3 Tirupati hotels

By Tanya Shrivastava 12:44 pm Oct 25, 202412:44 pm

What's the story Three hotels in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh, received bomb threats through email. The police, assisted by sniffer dogs, carried out thorough searches and confirmed the threats to be hoaxes. The hotels are situated in Leela Mahal, Kapila Theertham and Alipiri areas. An investigation is underway to trace the source of these threats. The email's subject line read "Pak ISI to activate Improvised EDs."

Increased security alerts

Surge of bomb threats reported by Indian airlines

On Thursday, nearly 70 bomb threats were reported by a number of airlines in India, including major carriers like Air India, Vistara, Akasa Air, and IndiGo. About 20 flights each of Air India, Vistara, and IndiGo received threats while Akasa Air received threats for about 14 flights. Over the last 11 days, nearly 250 flights of Indian carriers have been bomb threats.

Statements from officials

Airlines respond to security threats

An Air India official confirmed that "some Air India flights were subject to security threats received on social media on 24th October 2024." The official added that "all security procedures [were] strictly adhered to." Similarly, an Akasa Air spokesperson said some of its flights had received security alerts and "the Akasa Air Emergency Response teams are monitoring the situation." Both airlines are working closely with local authorities to ensure the safety of passengers and the security of flights.