Bomb threat on London-bound Air India flight, suspect apprehended
An Air India flight bound for London received a bomb threat on Tuesday. The threat was directed at flight AI 149, scheduled to depart from Cochin to London Gatwick. The alert was communicated promptly after the Air India call center in Mumbai received the bomb threat call early Tuesday morning. A Bomb Threat Assessment Committee (BTAC) was immediately dispatched to Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL).
Extensive security checks conducted, no explosives found
Following the bomb threat, extensive security checks were conducted on the aircraft by the Airport Security Group (ASG-CISF), airline security personnel, and inline baggage screening systems. The Cochin Airport BTAC recommended moving the aircraft to an isolated parking point for comprehensive security measures. No explosives were found on board, allowing flight AI 149 to proceed as planned. Despite the threat, all necessary security measures were taken and the situation was resolved before departure.
Bomb threat caller identified and arrested at Cochin Airport
Investigations into the bomb threat led to the identification of the caller, Suhaib, a 29-year-old resident of Kerala's Malappuram district. Suhaib was scheduled to travel on flight AI 149 to London. He, along with his wife and daughter, were intercepted at Cochin Airport's international departure terminal during check-in. "He has since been handed over to the police for further questioning and legal action," said a spokesperson from Cochin International Airport.