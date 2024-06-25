In brief Simplifying... In brief A bomb threat on a London-bound Air India flight led to extensive security checks, but no explosives were found.

The suspect, a passenger named Suhaib from Kerala, was identified and arrested at Cochin Airport during check-in.

Despite the scare, the flight proceeded as planned after ensuring all security measures. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Air India flight receives bomb threat

Bomb threat on London-bound Air India flight, suspect apprehended

By Tanya Shrivastava 01:14 pm Jun 25, 202401:14 pm

What's the story An Air India flight bound for London received a bomb threat on Tuesday. The threat was directed at flight AI 149, scheduled to depart from Cochin to London Gatwick. The alert was communicated promptly after the Air India call center in Mumbai received the bomb threat call early Tuesday morning. A Bomb Threat Assessment Committee (BTAC) was immediately dispatched to Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL).

Security measures

Extensive security checks conducted, no explosives found

Following the bomb threat, extensive security checks were conducted on the aircraft by the Airport Security Group (ASG-CISF), airline security personnel, and inline baggage screening systems. The Cochin Airport BTAC recommended moving the aircraft to an isolated parking point for comprehensive security measures. No explosives were found on board, allowing flight AI 149 to proceed as planned. Despite the threat, all necessary security measures were taken and the situation was resolved before departure.

Suspect apprehended

Bomb threat caller identified and arrested at Cochin Airport

Investigations into the bomb threat led to the identification of the caller, Suhaib, a 29-year-old resident of Kerala's Malappuram district. Suhaib was scheduled to travel on flight AI 149 to London. He, along with his wife and daughter, were intercepted at Cochin Airport's international departure terminal during check-in. "He has since been handed over to the police for further questioning and legal action," said a spokesperson from Cochin International Airport.