What's behind rising cost of tomatoes
Tomato prices in India have soared from ₹10-20 per kilogram to ₹80-100 per kilogram in the monsoon season, putting a significant strain on the weekly budgets of consumers. The steep increase in prices has been attributed to unfavorable weather conditions, damage to road networks, disruptions in supply chains, and waterlogging in farms due to heavy rains. In addition, increase in transporatation costs have also contributed to the price hike.
Tomato prices reach record highs in major Indian cities
In Delhi and Noida, tomato prices have surged to ₹140 per kilogram, while in Chennai they are being sold at ₹120 per kilogram. In Kolkata, the kitchen staple is selling between ₹90 and ₹100 per kilogram, with Mumbai matching the higher end of that range. Meanwhile, in Chandigarh tomatoes are being sold for a slightly lower price of ₹70 per kilogram. The all-India modal price has risen by 33% from last week's ₹60 to this week's ₹80 per kilogram.
Consumers express dissatisfaction
Consumers have voiced their dissatisfaction with the escalating costs of tomatoes. A resident from Laxmi Nagar stated, "Just a few days back, we bought tomatoes for ₹28 per kilo, but now it is selling for ₹90 per kilo online and in the local market." A recent poll by community social media site LocalCircles revealed that six out of 10 participants are spending at least 50% more on vegetables each week than they had in previous months.
Unfavorable weather conditions
The price hike is primarily due to unfavorable weather conditions in several states including Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh. Heavy rainfall has led to waterlogging in fields and damage to crops. A Vijayalakhmi, an official of the Kolar agricultural produce market committee, said "Heavy rains have slowed harvesting and supplies. The harvesting is not yet complete." Separately, incessant rains in Muradabad have ruined tomato crops which are exported to Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi-NCR, and Haryana.
Supply chain disruptions
Damage to road networks and disruptions in supply chains due to excessive rain have further decreased tomato supply and raised costs. Mohammad Idrish, president of the Small Vegetable Sellers's Association, said vegetable prices have increased three to four times due to rain in hilly regions and other states. However, the consumer affairs ministry recently stated that prices of tomatoes should drop within a week due to favorable conditions in major tomato-producing regions of Chittoosr, Andhra Pradesh and Kolar, Karnataka.
Hike in prices of other vegetables
The cost of other vegetables has also skyrocketed in many cities. The price for okras has touched ₹80 per kilogram from ₹30 per kilogram a month ago. Bottle gourd and pumpkin are sold between ₹60-80 per kilogram, up from ₹30 per kilogram and ₹20 per kilogram respectively a month ago. The price of cauliflower has jumped to ₹100 per kilogram from ₹40 per kilo a month ago.