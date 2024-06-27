In brief Simplifying... In brief AAP MP Atishi ended her hunger strike over Delhi's water crisis, but the party vows to continue raising the issue in Parliament.

The AAP accuses Haryana of supplying 100 million gallons less water daily, affecting 28 lakh Delhi residents.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav accused the Centre of discriminating against the Delhi government, citing the recent arrest of Arvind Kejriwal in a money laundering case. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Delhi water crisis: Atishi discharged from hospital after hunger strike

By Tanya Shrivastava 12:19 pm Jun 27, 202412:19 pm

What's the story Delhi Water Minister Atishi was discharged from Lok Nayak Hospital on Thursday. To recall, Atishi was on an indefinite hunger strike since Friday demanding Haryana government to release water from Hathnikund barrage so that Delhi can meet its water supply demands. She had to end her strike on Tuesday after her health deteriorated. According to the Aam Aadmi Party, her blood sugar level had dropped to 36 units at 3:00am Tuesday, after which she was taken to the hospital.

The AAP has alleged that the neighboring state of Haryana is supplying 100 million gallons per day (MGD) less water every day, which has severely affected the lives of 28 lakh people in Delhi, adding to the problem of water shortage. The issue of water shortage arose with the high temperatures and heat waves in the national capital. The people of Delhi have been counting on water tankers to avail their daily requirements of water.

On Tuesday, AAP MP Sanjay Singh said that the indefinite strike called by Atishi against the water crisis was called off but the party will continue to raise the issue in Parliament by mobilising the opposition parties. "We are also writing to the PM [Prime Minister Narendra Modi] to release Delhi's water. The indefinite hunger strike is being stopped but we will raise our voice in Parliament," he had said.

Centre has discriminated against Delhi government: Akhilesh

Notably, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday accused the Centre of discriminating against the Delhi government and its leader, Arvind Kejriwal. Yadav made the comments after visiting Atishi at the hospital. He also alleged that chief minister's problems have escalated since the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) formed the government. To recall, Kejriwal was taken into custody by the Central Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday in the money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped excise policy.