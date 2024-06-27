In brief Simplifying... In brief Madhya Pradesh is updating its school curriculum to include the 'Emergency' period, while also offering benefits to those who opposed it, known as "Loktantra Senanis" or democracy fighters.

These benefits include discounted stays at government facilities, toll relaxations, medical expense coverage, and a 25% discount on a new air taxi service.

Madhya Pradesh adds emergency chapter to curriculum

Madhya Pradesh to include 'Emergency' period in school curriculum

By Tanya Shrivastava 11:31 am Jun 27, 202411:31 am

What's the story Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Mohan Yadav has announced the addition of a chapter on the Emergency period in the state's school curriculum. The chapter will detail the "excesses and repression" committed during this time, which was imposed by the Congress government in 1975. Yadav stated that this move aims to educate today's generation about the struggles experienced during the Emergency period from 1975 to 1977.

New benefits

Yadav announces benefits for 'Loktantra Senanis'

In addition to the curriculum update, Yadav announced several benefits for "Loktantra Senanis" (democracy fighters) who opposed the Emergency. These include discounted stays at government circuit and rest houses, highway toll relaxations, and prompt payment of medical expenses through their Ayushman health cards. For serious health issues, air ambulances will be provided. The CM also mentioned that these changes are in recognition of their struggle against the suspension of civil liberties during the Emergency period.

More benefits

Additional support for Loktantra Senanis

Yadav further announced that anti-Emergency crusaders will receive a 25% discount on fares under a new air taxi service. He also instructed respective collectors to ensure payment within three months. In the event of a "Loktantra Senani's" death, arrangements will be made for state honors at their funeral, with the amount given to their families increased from ₹8,000 to ₹10,000. These measures are part of the state's efforts to honor those who fought against the Emergency period's repressive measures.

Job prospects

Additional employment opportunities

In addition, Yadav announced that employment opportunities will be provided to family members of the "democracy fighters." They will receive necessary training for setting up industries or other business ventures. This announcement comes as the state marks the 50th anniversary of the beginning of the Emergency period, imposed by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, which led to widespread jailing of opposition leaders and press censorship.