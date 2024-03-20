Next Article

Several videos of the incident have gone viral

Man thrashed, forced to drink urine for eloping with woman

By Riya Baibhawi 05:18 pm Mar 20, 2024

What's the story A man from Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district was physically assaulted, made to drink urine and garlanded with shoes after he allegedly eloped with a married woman. After videos of the incident went viral, police on Wednesday took suo motu cognizance of the incident and initiated an inquiry in the case. The viral clips also show the man with half a mustache and parts of head shaved off. Notably, the victim is yet to file an official complaint.

Viral footage

Video clips 3-4 days old, says police

Multiple videos of the incident have been shared widely on the internet. One video shows him being coerced into drinking a liquid suspected to be urine from a bottle while wearing a garland made of shoes. Another clip shows him licking a shoe and being forced to balance another atop his head. Additional Superintendent of Police Nitesh Bhargava told reporters that the video clips appear to be three-four days old.

Police action

Ujjain Police reaches out to the victim

According to reports, the Ujjain Police has reached out to the victim. ASP Bhargava said that he spoke to the victim over the phone and assured him that due legal measures will be taken against those found accused. "I've spoken to the victim over the phone and he will be meeting me. After verification of the accused and the location of the incident, legal action will be initiated," Bhargava said.

'Forced to drink urine'

Recent surge in similar cases

Reports said, the incident took place in Bhilkhedi village under Bhatpachlana police station limits, some 75km from the district headquarters. There has been a surge in incidents where victims are made to consume urine amidst assaults. Recently, in Rajasthan's Churu, a 25-year-old Dalit man faced such brutality. Similarly, in MP's Hardaspur village, a young couple was stripped, beaten, and forced to consume urine for marrying against parental wishes.