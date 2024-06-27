In brief Simplifying... In brief Delhi Chief Minister, Kejriwal, was arrested by the CBI over allegations of a scheme to benefit certain liquor sellers, leading to kickbacks of ₹100 crore used for election campaigns.

Kejriwal allowed home-cooked food, keep Gita in CBI custody: Report

By Chanshimla Varah 10:55 am Jun 27, 202410:55 am

What's the story Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who was sent to three-day Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) custody over the now-scrapped excise policy case on Wednesday, has been granted certain concessions. According to PTI, the Rouse Avenue Court permitted him to carry prescribed medicines, home-cooked food, spectacles, and a copy of the Bhagavad Gita during the custody period. Additionally, he has been allowed daily 30-minute meetings with his wife `and lawyers.

Other request

Kejriwal asks judge to keep his belt

The Delhi CM also asked the judge if he could keep his belt. Kejriwal informed Special Judge Amitabh Rawat that when he was sent to jail in the same case by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), he failed to include his belt on the list of items he needed. Kejriwal claimed that because his belt had been taken, he had to hold his pants while going to Tihar Jail, which he found "embarrassing." The court approved Kejriwal's requests.

Arrest details

Kejriwal's arrest and court proceedings

Kejriwal was arrested by the CBI on Wednesday, the same day he was challenging a Delhi High Court order that stayed his bail, granted by the lower court. During the court proceedings, CBI's counsel, DP Singh, argued that custodial interrogation of Kejriwal was essential as it needed to confront him with the documents the agency had. Vacation Judge Rawat of the Rouse Avenue Court remanded Kejriwal to CBI custody until Saturday (June 29) after reviewing all submissions.

Reactions

Kejriwal's wife criticizes Centre, CM denies allegations

Following Kejriwal's arrest, his wife, Sunita Kejriwal, criticized the Centre stating that the entire "system" was trying to keep him in jail and likened it to a "dictatorship" and an "Emergency." In court, Kejriwal refuted allegations of making a statement against his former deputy, Manish Sisodia. He stated, "Manish Sisodia is innocent, Aam Aadmi Party is innocent. I am also innocent. Statements are being given in the media to defame us."

Arrest

ED first arrested Kejriwal

The ED first arrested Kejriwal on March 21. The ED's case stemmed from a case registered by the CBI on the recommendation of Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena in July 2022. Kejriwal is accused of being a main conspirator in a scheme to deliberately leave loopholes in the liquor policy to benefit certain liquor sellers. The agency claimed the AAP received kickbacks amounting to ₹100 crore for these favors, which were used to fund Goa and Punjab's election campaigns.