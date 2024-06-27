In brief Simplifying... In brief Veteran BJP leader and former Deputy Prime Minister, LK Advani, has been admitted to AIIMS-Delhi and is currently stable under doctors' observation.

Advani, a key figure in Indian politics and co-founder of the BJP, is known for his role in the Ayodhya's Ram Temple movement and his tenure as Minister of Home Affairs from 1998 to 2004.

The specifics of his ailment remain unclear.

Former Deputy PM Lal Krishna Advani hospitalized

Veteran BJP leader LK Advani admitted to AIIMS-Delhi; condition stable

By Tanya Shrivastava 10:12 am Jun 27, 2024

What's the story Veteran Bharatiya Janata Party leader Lal Krishna Advani was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi on Thursday morning. The 96-year-old political stalwart is currently stable and under observation, according to doctors at the hospital. This development comes just months after Advani was honored with the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award.

Advani was admitted to AIIMS late Wednesday night and is currently under the supervision of doctors from the geriatric department. An AIIMS spokesperson confirmed that he is "stable and under observation." According to the NDTV he is being treated by doctors from the Department of Urology. However, there was no immediate clarity on his ailment.

Political career

Advani was deputy PM under Vajpayee government

Advani has been a prominent figure in Indian politics, serving as the Deputy Prime Minister during Atal Bihari Vajpayee's tenure and as Minister of Home Affairs from 1998 to 2004. He is also one of the co-founders of the BJP and served as its president multiple times. Ayodhya's Ram Temple movement served as a pivotal moment in his career. He contested his first Lok Sabha election in 1989 from New Delhi.