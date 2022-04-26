India

AIIMS Delhi nurses' union launches indefinite strike today: Details here

Written by Srishty Choudhury Apr 26, 2022, 09:58 pm 3 min read

President of AIIMS Nurses Union Harish Kajla was suspended on Monday.

The nurses at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, launched an indefinite strike on Tuesday. This followed the suspension of AIIMS Nurses Union's President, Harish Kajla, on Monday. Demanding immediate revocation of Kalja's suspension, the union wrote to AIIMS Director Dr. Randeep Guleria. It also demanded "retaliative measures" against union executives and union members from the main operation theater be stopped.

Context Why does this story matter?

On Saturday, there was allegedly a dispute at AIIMS Delhi between Kajila and the Resident Doctors' Association.

The nursing staff protested late duty hours in the main operation theater due to manpower shortage. This led to 50 planned surgeries being canceled.

After a show-cause notice to four nursing staffers—including Kajla—he was suspended based on his response and some doctors and nurses' testimonies against him.

The letter 'Going on indefinite strike to safeguard basic rights of members'

"The union has always been receptive and open to expressing...genuine concerns and version throughout this issue," the letter to Guleria read. On Kajla's suspension, it said the union was neither called nor contacted in this regard, forcing it to "go on an indefinite strike to safeguard the basic rights of our members." "Undemocratic AllMS administration will be solely responsible for the consequences if any."

Twitter Post The nurses union's letter to AIIMS Director

In response to the suspension of AIIMS nursing officer Harish Kajla, also the president of the nurses union of the hospital, the nursing staff to go on an indefinite strike from today



The nurses union has demanded the immediate revocation of Kajla's suspension. pic.twitter.com/hcrj90bZ1A — ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2022

Reason for suspension Kajla misbehaved, used abusive language: RDA

Meanwhile, the AIIMS Resident Doctors' Association (RDA) said that Kajla was suspended because he misbehaved and used abusive language against a resident doctor. "Whoever is diverting this matter for political gain, be aware that the RDA, AIIMS is going to fight for the self respect of residents always," the AIIMS RDA was quoted as saying by news agency IANS.

Notice After nurses union strike, AIIMS administration issues notice

Following the announcement of an indefinite strike by the nurses' union, the AIIMS administration issued a notice. The notice ordered, "No employee of staff or faculty member will cease work for any reason whatsoever or disrupt the work or aid or abet such disruption or cessation." The use of loudspeakers, shouting of slogans, and protests won't be allowed on the campus, it added.

Disciplinary action The notice further warns of disciplinary action

Warning of disciplinary action, the AIIMS administration's notice further said all trade union activities shall be carried out outside the campus. "No gate meetings or protest meetings... to be held within the radius of 500 meters from the boundary of the Institute," the notice read. There shouldn't be any interference in official work and no one should resort to any disruptive activity, it added.

Twitter Post Take a look at AIIMS administration's notice

No employee of staff or faculty member will cease work for any reason whatsoever or disrupt the work or aid or abet such disruption or cessation. No use of loudspeakers or shouting of slogans, demonstration, Dharna within the campus: AIIMS, Delhi pic.twitter.com/FO7DmFYnrM — The Times Of India (@timesofindia) April 26, 2022

Information AIIMS nurses' previous strike in December 2020

To recall, in December 2020, nurses and paramedic staff at AIIMS, New Delhi, went on an indefinite strike over salary payments. They presented a list of 23 long-standing demands. Their strike was, however, called off on the second day after a meeting with the administration.