Former PM Manmohan Singh diagnosed with dengue; condition improving: AIIMS

Written by Pratyush Kotoky Mail Published on Oct 16, 2021, 07:39 pm

Former PM Manmohan Singh was rushed to AIIMS on Wednesday after he complained of weakness following a fever.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh has been diagnosed with dengue, officials at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, said Saturday, adding his condition is improving gradually. The 89-year-old former PM was rushed to AIIMS on Wednesday after he complained of weakness following a fever. On Monday, Singh was reportedly down with a fever. Here are more details.

Details

Singh's platelet count is increasing: AIIMS

Singh has been undergoing treatment in a private ward in the cardio-neuro center of AIIMS. According to reports, Singh is being treated by a team of cardiologists led by Dr. Nitish Naik. In an update on former PM's present health condition, officials at AIIMS said, "He has been diagnosed with dengue, but his platelet count is now increasing and his condition is improving."

Information

Leaders across party lines praying for Singh's recovery

Ever since the news of Singh being admitted to AIIMS broke, prayers for his speedy recovery started pouring in from leaders across the party lines. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday took to Twitter and wished the veteran Congress leader a speedy recovery. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, too, visited the former Prime Minister at AIIMS on Thursday and inquired about his health.

Mandaviya

Union Health Minister Mandaviya's visit sparked a row

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya also visited Singh on Thursday to inquire about his health. However, his visit sparked a row as he allegedly took a photographer with him during the visit. Singh's daughter Daman Singh slammed Mandaviya for bringing the photographer against the family's wish. She also alleged that her mother's request for the photographer to leave the room was "completely ignored."

Controversy

'My parents are elderly people, not animals in zoo'

Speaking to The Print about the Health Minister's visit, Singh's daughter Daman Singh said, "It was nice of the Health Minister to visit and express his concern...However, my parents were in no state to be photographed at the time." "My parents are trying to cope in a difficult situation. They are elderly people. Not animals in a zoo," she added.