In brief Simplifying... In brief Delhi and its surrounding regions experienced heavy rainfall, providing a break from the intense heat wave and severe water crisis the city has been facing.

The Indian Meteorological Department predicts more rain in the coming days, potentially easing the heat and water issues.

The local government hopes the monsoon, expected to arrive by week's end, will further alleviate these problems. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Fresh showers bring relief from heatwave

Heavy rain lashes Delhi-NCR, brings respite from heat

By Tanya Shrivastava 09:57 am Jun 27, 202409:57 am

What's the story Delhi and its adjoining National Capital Region (NCR), including Noida, were greeted with a fresh spell of showers on Thursday morning. This rainfall brought much-needed relief from the recent heatwave. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted the arrival of monsoon over large parts of northwest India in the next three to four days, although no specific date for Delhi has been mentioned.

Weather forecast

Heavy rainfall in parts of Delhi, more expected

Several parts of Delhi, including Sarita Vihar, Munirka, and Rao Tularam Marg experienced heavy rain on Thursday. The IMD has forecast light to moderate rain for June 29 and moderate to heavy rain for June 30. "We are expecting an increase in rain intensity in northwest India from June 28 and monsoon could reach Delhi on June 29 or 30," said Palawat, vice president at Skymet, a private weather forecasting service.

Twitter Post

Watch: Heavy rains lash Delhi

Temperature drop

Pre-monsoon showers keep Delhi's temperature below 40°C

The national capital and NCR experienced pre-monsoon showers on Wednesday, keeping Delhi's maximum temperature below 40°C for the second consecutive day. Despite this, the heat index or "real feel" temperature was recorded at 52°C. The IMD has forecast a maximum temperature of 38°C and a minimum of 29°C for Thursday. Earlier in the week, high humidity levels persisted despite light rain on Monday.

Crisis

Delhi's severe heat waves and water crisis

Delhi residents have been grappling with intense heat waves and a severe water crisis. The ruling Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi has pointed fingers at the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Haryana government, blaming them for not releasing water and thereby leading to a crisis in the national capital. The monsoon, expected to arrive by the end of this week according to Skymet Weather Services, could provide some relief to both the heatwave and the water crisis.