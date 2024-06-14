In brief Simplifying... In brief TMC MP Yusuf Pathan, recent Lok Sabha election winner from Baharampur, is accused of unlawfully claiming land in Vadodara by building a compound wall around it.

Despite his request to buy the land being denied by the state government in 2012, Pathan allegedly proceeded with the encroachment.

The Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC), who owns the land, has issued a notice to Pathan and plans to reclaim the property.

VMC issues notice to Yusuf Pathan

TMC MP Yusuf Pathan accused of land encroachment in Vadodara

By Tanya Shrivastava 04:30 pm Jun 14, 2024

What's the story The Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC), ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party, has issued a notice to Yusuf Pathan, a former Indian cricketer and newly-elected Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP. The notice accuses Pathan of encroaching on land claimed by the civic body. Although the notice was delivered to Pathan on June 6, VMC's standing committee chairman, Shital Mistry, spoke about it during a media briefing on Thursday, after it was highlighted by BJP corporator Vijay Pawar.

Pathan, who recently won the Lok Sabha elections from the Baharampur constituency, is accused of encroaching on the land by erecting a compound wall. Pawar stated that despite the VMC's proposal to sell the plot to Pathan being rejected by the state government in 2012, Pathan allegedly encroached on it. "A plot in the Tanadalja area under TP 22 is a residential plot owned by VMC," Pawar informed reporters.

In 2012, Pathan had requested to purchase the plot from the VMC as his house under construction was adjacent to it. He offered nearly ₹57,000 per square metre for the land. The proposal was cleared by the VMC and passed in their general board meeting, but the state government did not give its approval. Despite this rejection, Pawar discovered that Pathan had constructed a compound wall around the plot.

Mistry confirmed that Pathan had been served a notice regarding the alleged encroachment. "Recently, we received some representations about him constructing a compound wall. Thus, on June 6, we served a notice to Pathan and asked him to remove all the encroachments," Mistry stated. He added that the VMC will wait for a couple of weeks before deciding on further action, asserting that the land belongs to the corporation and they will claim it back.