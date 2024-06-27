In brief Simplifying... In brief Arvind Kejriwal, leader of the Aam Aadmi Party, has been handed over to the CBI for three days in relation to allegations of excise policy irregularities.

The CBI accuses Kejriwal of receiving kickbacks for his party and using them for election campaigns, a claim he vehemently denies.

The court, while not declaring the arrest illegal, questioned the timing of the action.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal arrested by CBI on Wednesday

What did court tell CBI while handing over Kejriwal's custody

By Chanshimla Varah 12:22 pm Jun 27, 2024

What's the story A Delhi court on Wednesday refused to call Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's arrest "illegal" but also advised the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) not to be "overzealous" while granting the agency three-day custody of Kejriwal. Special Judge Amitabh Rawat explained that the custody was due to "the factum of the investigation leading to the arrest of the accused, the role ascribed to him, and the necessity to confront him with the evidence."

Legal perspective

Court's stand on Kejriwal's arrest and subsequent actions

While the court did not declare Kejriwal's arrest "illegal," it noted that the timing of the action could have been "circumspect." However, it clarified that timing alone cannot be a criterion for declaring an arrest against the law. Judge Rawat emphasized that while investigation is a prerogative of the CBI, there are certain legal safeguards in place. He based his verdict on material placed on record and stated that, at this stage of the case, it can't be termed illegal.

Allegations

Kejriwal's alleged involvement in excise policy irregularities

The CBI's action followed days after the Delhi High Court stayed the bail granted to Kejriwal by a trial court. During the proceedings, the CBI accused Kejriwal of soliciting "monetary funding to Aam Aadmi Party" from YSRCP MP, Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, promising support for liquor business in Delhi. The CBI labeled him as one of the main conspirators in the now-scrapped excise policy, alleging that the AAP received ₹100 crore as kickbacks and funneled ₹44.45 crore for Goa election campaign.

Denial and response

Kejriwal denies allegations, CBI responds

Kejriwal has denied the allegations, stating that the CBI was trying to sensationalize the issue. He also refuted claims that he blamed former Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia for the scam. "I have not given any such statement...I have said Sisodia is innocent, the AAP is innocent, I am innocent," Kejriwal told the court. In response to Kejriwal's allegations, the CBI stated that no source had said anything and that the case was being argued based on facts.

Arrest

Kejriwal sent to three-day CBI custody

Kejriwal was arrested by the CBI on Wednesday in relation to the now-scrapped excise policy case and was subsequently remanded in CBI custody for three days. The CBI's counsel, DP Singh, argued that custodial interrogation of Kejriwal was essential as it needed to confront him with the documents the agency had. Before the CBI, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested him on March 21. The ED's case stemmed from a case registered by the CBI in July 2022.