By Tanvi Gupta 04:26 pm Apr 08, 2024

What's the story Superstar Dhanush and filmmaker Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth have initiated legal proceedings for their divorce at the family court in Chennai, according to India Today. The couple, who publicly announced their separation in January 2022, have reportedly been living separately for a few years. Their divorce application was filed under Section 13B of the Hindu Marriage Act—a provision for "mutual consent divorce." It is expected that their case will be heard soon.

Relationship history

A look at the couple's two-decade matrimony

The couple married in 2004 when Dhanush was 21 and Aishwaryaa was 23. Aishwaryaa, in a 2013 interview, reminisced about their initial encounter. She recounted attending a screening of Kaadhal Kondein at the Albert Theater, where she sent Dhanush flowers and a note praising his performance. Dhanush promptly responded, sparking the beginning of their relationship. She also revealed how Dhanush's parents were apprehensive about their marriage because he was too young for such a significant step.

Embracing parenthood

They share two children, Yatra and Linga

Two years into their marriage, Dhanush and Aishwaryaa welcomed their first child, a boy named Yatra, in 2006. Four years later, in 2010, they joyously welcomed their second son, Linga. In 2012, Aishwaryaa made her directorial debut with 3, starring Dhanush and Shruti Haasan. Their bond extended beyond family milestones, with Dhanush's new bungalow purchased in Chennai in 2020. Reports suggested that the actor had allocated a whopping ₹150cr for their new abode.

Public statement

Ex-couple's public announcement of separation

The couple's decision to separate was made public through a heartfelt note shared on social media platforms. Dhanush posted on X/Twitter, "18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well-wishers to each other. Today we stand at a place where our paths separate." He added that they had decided to part ways as a couple and take time for self-understanding. Aishwaryaa echoed his sentiments on Instagram with a caption: "No caption needed...only your understanding and your love necessary!"

Career progress

Meanwhile, they both continue to advance their careers

Following their separation announcement, both Dhanush and Aishwaryaa have focused on their respective careers. Aishwaryaa returned to direction with Lal Salaam—a film featuring her father Rajinikanth in an extended cameo role. On the other hand, Dhanush was recently seen in Captain Miller—released on January 12—which premiered on Amazon Prime Video on February 9. He is also preparing for his role as music legend Ilaiyaraaja in an upcoming biopic directed by Arun Matheswaran.