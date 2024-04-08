Next Article

YRF Spy Universe update: Anil Kapoor joins the roaster

Anil Kapoor to play RAW chief in YRF Spy Universe

By Tanvi Gupta 02:54 pm Apr 08, 202402:54 pm

What's the story Aditya Chopra's visionary creation, the YRF Spy Universe, is rapidly expanding, and how! Recent reports indicate that ﻿Anil Kapoor has signed a multi-film deal with Yash Raj Films (YRF), marking his debut in this universe. Per Bollywood Hungama, he will be portraying a RAW chief—a character previously portrayed by the late Girish Karnad in the Tiger franchise. This development comes as YRF continues to broaden its spy-themed portfolio, with War 2 currently under production.

Debut role

Kapoor's first appearance as RAW chief in Alia Bhatt's film

Kapoor—who has recently impressed audiences with his standout performances in Animal and Fighter—is currently preparing for this new role. His debut as the RAW chief will be in the yet-to-be-titled YRF project, led by Alia Bhatt. There are also speculations about a possible cameo by Kapoor in Hrithik Roshan's War 2, with a source stating, "It's a long-term deal...watch out for his appearance in almost all spy films."

Production update

Here's what we know about this upcoming YRF film

Joining Bhatt and Kapoor on screen will be Sharvari Wagh, known for her role in Bunty Aur Babli 2.﻿ The director's chair will be occupied by Shiv Rawail, acclaimed for Netflix's mini-drama series The Railway Men. Bobby Deol has reportedly been cast as the villain. Sources close to the project have shared that Deol is eager to commence filming for the movie in the second half of 2024.

More about the universe

YRF Universe: A complete guide

This project marks the seventh installment in the Spy Universe, following the success of previous hits like Tiger Zinda Hai, Pathaan, and Tiger 3. According to Pinkvilla, the Sharvari-Bhatt project is described as "the most ambitious action film in India made with a female protagonist." The universe is expected to further expand with future releases like Tiger Vs Pathaan and Pathaan 2, although specific details about these projects remain scarce at this time.

'Pathaan 2'

Meanwhile, 'Pathaan 2' will predate 'Tiger Vs Pathaan'

Meanwhile, fans can rejoice as reports confirm the return of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in their roles as RAW agent Pathaan and ISI agent Rubina Mohsin, respectively. However, in a surprising turn of events, this sequel will predate the earlier talked-about highly-anticipated Tiger Vs Pathaan—a faceoff between the titans SRK﻿ (Pathaan) and Salman Khan (Tiger). Earlier, a source told Pinkvilla, "This is the twist to the YRF Spy Universe timeline."