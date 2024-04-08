Next Article

Box office: 'Crew' remains unstoppable, inches closer to ₹60cr

By Tanvi Gupta 02:12 pm Apr 08, 202402:12 pm

What's the story With fresh comedic flair and a touch of heist drama, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon's Crew continues to dominate the box office. Since its release on March 29, the film has been on a winning streak, raking in a whopping ₹43.75cr in its first week alone. Its success soared in the second week, with a remarkable surge, bringing its domestic total to nearly ₹60cr. Here's the breakdown of its Sunday (day 10) collections.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Directed by Rajesh Krishnan, Crew marks the first on-screen collaboration among the three leading ladies. Produced by Ektaa Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor, the film signifies a departure from the traditional portrayal of women in supporting roles. Instead, it features male actors Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma in supporting roles. Meanwhile, after enjoying a successful run with little competition, Crew is now set to encounter challenges from Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Maidaan—both slated for Wednesday's release.

Audience reception

In numbers: 'Crew's total collection so far is ₹58.50cr

Crew continues to dominate the box office during its second weekend, with Saturday and Sunday collections soaring to ₹5.25cr and ₹5.75cr respectively, per Sacnilk. With this impressive performance, the film's domestic total now stands at ₹58.50cr. On Sunday, it recorded an overall 20.66% Hindi occupancy. Moreover, Crew has reportedly grossed over ₹104cr (US$13M) worldwide, solidifying its position as the fifth highest-grossing Hindi film of 2024, so far.

Cast rapport

Earlier, the director shared insights on 'Crew' cast dynamics

In a pre-release interview with News18 Showsha, director Krishnan shared insights about the rapport between the leading trio: Kapoor, Sanon, and Tabu. He mentioned their mutual respect and camaraderie both on and off-screen. "If it (ego problem) did happen, I wasn't aware of it. Even if there was ego play, I didn't see any because most of my focus was on work." Krishnan humorously recalled having to interrupt their chats during the shooting, saying, "Okay, children, the shot is ready."

Upcoming ventures

A quick look at the cast's upcoming ventures

Following Crew's success, each member of the trio has an exciting lineup of projects ahead. Tabu is set to star alongside Ajay Devgn in Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, while Kapoor Khan is gearing up for Rohit Shetty's Singham Again. Kapoor Khan is also in talks about making her Kollywood debut with Yash's Toxic. Meanwhile, Sanon—fresh off the success of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya—is preparing for her debut production Do Patti, which will feature Kajol alongside her.