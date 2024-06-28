In brief Simplifying... In brief A section of the roof at Delhi Airport's Terminal-1 collapsed due to heavy rainfall, resulting in one fatality and the suspension of flight operations.

The incident, which occurred during two consecutive days of downpours, led to the dispatch of emergency services and a personal response from the Union Minister of Civil Aviation.

The terminal had recently reopened after a closure for COVID-19 precautions and renovations. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Terminal-1 roof collapse at Delhi airport

Roof collapse at Delhi airport: 1 dead; flight operations suspended

By Tanya Shrivastava 09:22 am Jun 28, 202409:22 am

What's the story At least one person was killed and five others injured when part of the roof at Terminal 1 of Indira Gandhi International Aiport, Delhi fell onto cars during heavy rain this morning, the NDTV reported. As a precaution, all departures from Terminal-1—which only handles domestic flights—have been temporarily halted, and check-in counters are closed, according to a Delhi airport spokesperson. Several vehicles, including taxis, sustained damage in the incident, which was reported to the Delhi Fire Services around 5:30 am.

Rescue efforts

Rescue operations underway

According to reports, the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) dispatched three fire engines to the scene after the incident was reported. During the rescue operations, a man was extracted from a car on which an iron beam had fallen. Union Minister of Civil Aviation, Kinjarapu, stated that he was "personally monitoring" the situation and confirmed that "first responders are working at the site."

Twitter Post

Civil aviation minister 'personally monitoring roof collapse'

Statement

Emergency personnel working to provide necessary assistance: Delhi airport

In an official statement, Delhi airport said that a portion of the canopy at the old Departure forecourt of Delhi Airport's Terminal-1 collapsed "due to heavy rain since early this morning." "There are injuries reported, and emergency personnel are working to provide all necessary assistance and medical aid to those affected...We sincerely regret this disruption and apologize," the statement read. It also said that all departing flights from T1 of IndiGo and SpiceJet are cancelled till 2 pm today.

Twitter Post

Read Delhi Airport's statement here

Weather conditions

Heavy rainfall in Delhi causes terminal roof collapse

The roof collapse occurred amid heavy rain in Delhi, which has been experiencing downpours for two consecutive days. The city's primary weather station, the Safdarjung Observatory, recorded 148.5mm of rainfall between 2:30 am and 5:30 am on the day of the incident. Notably, Terminal-1 had only recently reopened after being closed due to COVID concerns and renovations.

Twitter Post

Heavy rains lash Delhi