New scanners at airports to make security checks hassle-free

Written by Prateek Talukdar Dec 21, 2022, 06:44 pm 2 min read

The Civil Aviation Ministry earlier issued a four-point action plan to ease the problem of overcrowding

Air travelers would not need to lay out laptops, phones, and chargers at security checkpoints as the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) is likely to issue technical norms making way for airports to adopt high-tech scanners capable of screening luggage without removing electronic devices. The new scanners in question are already in use at many airports in the US and Europe.

Why does this story matter?

Earlier this month, Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport witnessed chaos, delays, and overcrowding at security checks as airport authorities were flooded with complaints by passengers.

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia paid a surprise visit to the airport following the complaints.

IndiGo asked passengers to reach the airport at least three hours before domestic departures and carry only one piece of hand baggage.

Airports lagging in security infrastructure: BCAS chief

BCAS Director General Zulfiquar Hasan said that all airports were lagging and needed to improve the machines deployed for screening passengers' baggage. Technologies such as dual x-ray, computer tomography, and neutron beam technology would ensure better security as well as passenger convenience. Airports across the country are seeing a record number of passengers, which has already exceeded pre-pandemic levels.

Less x-ray machines caused congestion at Delhi airport

December 11 saw a total of 4.27 lakh domestic travelers. The chaotic situation at the Delhi airport occurred primarily because the number of x-ray machines for screening luggage was disproportionately low as compared to passenger traffic. This caused security lanes to become congestion points and resulted in many travelers missing their flights. Senior government officials blamed airports for failing to improve infrastructure.

Current x-ray machines produce 2-D images

The traditional x-ray machines currently in use produce 2-D images while newer technologies produce higher-resolution 3-D images. They are better at the automated detection of explosives and have a low rate of false alarms, which prompt Central Industrial Security Forces (CISF) personnel to physically inspect a bag, resulting in higher throughput. Though CISF personnel are deployed, security infrastructure is the airport operator's prerogative.