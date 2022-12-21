India

4 cases of China's COVID-19 'BF.7' sub-variant found in India

4 cases of China's COVID-19 'BF.7' sub-variant found in India

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Dec 21, 2022, 06:21 pm 3 min read

Reportedly, Gujarat Biotechnology Research Centre detected the first BF.7 case in India in October

Four cases of Omicron subvariant BF.7, believed to be the main strain triggering the current spike in COVID-19 cases in China, have been detected in India. Reportedly, Gujarat Biotechnology Research Centre detected the first BF.7 case in India in October. So far, cases have emerged from Gujarat and Odisha, news agency PTI reported on Wednesday.

Why does this story matter?

After widespread protests against the strict lockdown laws for more than three months, China relaxed its restrictions under its "zero-COVID" policy.

Reportedly, many cities have relaxed quarantine rules, testing requirements, and control of movement since then.

However, the country is now facing a fresh spike in coronavirus cases. Reports say crematoriums and healthcare facilities are becoming overwhelmed across China.

Random COVID-19 testing of international passengers: Report

Amid the recent spike in coronavirus cases in China and a few other countries across the globe, the Indian government is set to reintroduce COVID-19 testing-related measures at airports for international travelers. As per the latest reports quoting health ministry sources, samples of international passengers arriving in India are being randomly tested for coronavirus at the airports.

'Different variants of Omicron still spreading'

"There are currently 10 different variants of coronavirus in the country, the latest variant is BF.7. At present, only different variants of Omicron are spreading in the country. Even today, the Delta variant is being seen in the country," IndiaToday quoted a source as saying.

What is the Omicron subvariant BF.7?

The new BF.7 is a sub-lineage of the Omicron BA.5 variant. This subvariant has the strongest infection ability since it has a shorter incubation period, is highly transmissible, and can cause re-infection or infect even those vaccinated. The Omicron subvariant BF.7 has already been detected in numerous nations, including the UK, the US, and in European countries like Belgium, Denmark, Germany, and France.

Mandaviya's social post after meeting

In view of the rising cases of #Covid19 in some countries, reviewed the situation with experts and officials today.



COVID is not over yet. I have directed all concerned to be alert and strengthen surveillance.



We are prepared to manage any situation. pic.twitter.com/DNEj2PmE2W — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) December 21, 2022

Mandaviya chairs COVID-19 review meeting

During Wednesday's COVID-19 review meeting, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya stated that although there is no overall spike in COVID-19 cases in India, continuous surveillance is still needed to keep track of emerging and existing variants. "COVID is not over yet. I have directed all concerned to be alert and strengthen surveillance. We are prepared to manage any situation," Mandaviya tweeted.

India's COVID-19 tally

According to data from the Union health ministry, India's COVID-19 tally reached 4,46,76,330 on Wednesday as the country added 131 new cases. Meanwhile, the number of active coronavirus cases in the country dropped to 3,408. As per the ministry, active cases include 0.01% of the total infections as the country's COVID-19 recovery rate went up to 98.80%.