India

COVID-19: India logs 2,828 fresh cases, 14 more fatalities

Written by Pratyush Deep Kotoky May 29, 2022, 10:55 am 3 min read

India's COVID-19 recovery rate stood at 98.74%.

India on Sunday reported over 2,800 new COVID-19 cases, an increase of around 130 cases from the previous day. The country's active caseload currently stands at 17,087, which accounts for 0.04% of the total cases recorded so far. In the past 24 hours, a total of 2,828 fresh cases and 14 more fatalities were recorded. Meanwhile, the country's recovery rate stood at 98.74%.

Context Why does this story matter?

India on Sunday reported higher COVID-19 cases than the day before.

Both the active caseload and weekly positivity rate also witnessed an increase on Sunday.

Notably, India is currently witnessing a resurgence of COVID-19 cases, with some experts predicting the fourth wave in June.

This comes after the country recorded a sharp decline in infections from January end to April beginning.

Statistics 2,035 patients discharged

According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry, India reported a total of 4,31,53,043 COVID-19 cases until Sunday morning, while the cumulative death count stands at 5,24,586. With 2,035 fresh discharges, the number of total recoveries in the country climbed to 4,26,11,370. On the other hand, the daily and weekly positivity rates were recorded at 0.60% and 0.56%, respectively.

States Maharashtra adds most new cases

Maharashtra—one of the worst-hit states so far—recorded 529 new cases and 325 more recoveries on Saturday. While Karnataka saw 196 new cases and 125 discharges, Tamil Nadu recorded 56 fresh infections and 45 recoveries. On the other hand, Delhi reported 442 new cases and 428 discharges. Meanwhile, Kerala was yet to report its COVID-19 data for Saturday till the time of filing this report.

Trend India's third wave peaked in January

Notably, India witnessed a massive spurt in coronavirus cases in December-end and at the beginning of January—dubbed India's third wave—due to the highly contagious Omicron variant. The third wave peaked on January 21, 2022, when 3.47 lakh single-day cases were recorded. However, this was lower compared to the second wave, when 4.14 lakh single-day infections were recorded at its peak on May 7, 2021.

Vaccination Over 193 crore vaccine doses administered

As of Sunday morning, India administered over 193.1 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses. Overall, over 88.7 crore people have been fully vaccinated, while more than 101.10 crore people have received at least one dose. On Sunday alone, India administered over 15,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses till 10:00 am, including over 8,000 second doses and nearly 2,000 first doses, according to the Co-WIN app.

Data 3.33 crore 'precautionary' doses administered

Meanwhile, India has administered over 3.33 crore "precautionary" doses since January 10. On Sunday, over 3,000 people in the age group of 18-59 years and nearly 2,000 people aged above 60 years were given the precautionary dose till 10:00 am.