In brief Simplifying... In brief Delhi has been hit by heavy rainfall, causing severe flooding and traffic disruptions, particularly in areas like Teen Murti Marg and Minto Road.

The India Meteorological Department predicts more rain and gusty winds over the next week, with temperatures expected to hover around 35-36 degrees Celsius.

Commuters are advised to plan their journeys accordingly due to waterlogging affecting major routes. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Severe flooding hits Delhi NCR

Heavy rainfall causes flooding, traffic chaos in Delhi

By Chanshimla Varah 10:55 am Jun 28, 202410:55 am

What's the story Parts of the Delhi-National Capital Region were flooded on Friday morning after heavy rainfall in the area for two consecutive days. Areas including Connaught Place, Moolchand, the Govindpuri area of South Delhi, and Noida Sector-95 were heavily affected. The downpour resulted in significant waterlogging that submerged vehicles and caused major traffic disruptions across the city. One person was also killed and five others injured when part of the roof at Terminal 1 of Indira Gandhi International Airport fell onto cars.

Traffic disruptions

Commuters struggle amidst severe waterlogging

In areas like Teen Murti Marg, commuters, especially those on two-wheelers, faced difficulties navigating through the waterlogged roads, while a truck was submerged due to severe waterlogging on Minto Road. Between 2:30am and 5:30am, Delhi experienced 150 mm of rain in three hours, making it one of the wettest spells of the year. The city's main observatory in Safdarjung recorded 228 mm of rain in the last 24 hours.

Affected areas

Affected areas due to waterlogging

According to the Delhi Traffic Police, waterlogging near Y-point Saleemgarh and Nigambodh Ghat has caused traffic on the Outer Ring Road to be interrupted in both directions from Shantivan to ISBT and vice versa. "Traffic is affected on Ring Road in both the carriageways from Naraina towards Moti Bagh and vice-versa due to waterlogging under Dhaula Kuan Flyover. Kindly plan your journey accordingly," it wrote on X.

Weather forecast

IMD predicts more rain and gusty winds for Delhi

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast generally cloudy skies with varying intensities of rain and gusty winds for the next seven days in Delhi. The weather agency's prediction for Friday stated, "Generally cloudy sky. Light to moderate rain/thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds (speed 25-35km/h)." From Saturday, June 28, to June 30, heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms is expected.

Twitter Post

Waterlogging at ITO

Temperature forecast

Temperature predictions amidst continued rainfall

The maximum temperature in the city on Friday is expected to reach 35.4 degrees Celsius, according to the IMD. Over the weekend, Delhi's maximum temperature will likely hover around 36 degrees Celsius. Starting Monday, July 1, light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms is predicted again, with the maximum temperature expected to drop to 34 degrees Celsius.