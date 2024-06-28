Heavy rainfall causes flooding, traffic chaos in Delhi
Parts of the Delhi-National Capital Region were flooded on Friday morning after heavy rainfall in the area for two consecutive days. Areas including Connaught Place, Moolchand, the Govindpuri area of South Delhi, and Noida Sector-95 were heavily affected. The downpour resulted in significant waterlogging that submerged vehicles and caused major traffic disruptions across the city. One person was also killed and five others injured when part of the roof at Terminal 1 of Indira Gandhi International Airport fell onto cars.
Commuters struggle amidst severe waterlogging
In areas like Teen Murti Marg, commuters, especially those on two-wheelers, faced difficulties navigating through the waterlogged roads, while a truck was submerged due to severe waterlogging on Minto Road. Between 2:30am and 5:30am, Delhi experienced 150 mm of rain in three hours, making it one of the wettest spells of the year. The city's main observatory in Safdarjung recorded 228 mm of rain in the last 24 hours.
Affected areas due to waterlogging
According to the Delhi Traffic Police, waterlogging near Y-point Saleemgarh and Nigambodh Ghat has caused traffic on the Outer Ring Road to be interrupted in both directions from Shantivan to ISBT and vice versa. "Traffic is affected on Ring Road in both the carriageways from Naraina towards Moti Bagh and vice-versa due to waterlogging under Dhaula Kuan Flyover. Kindly plan your journey accordingly," it wrote on X.
IMD predicts more rain and gusty winds for Delhi
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast generally cloudy skies with varying intensities of rain and gusty winds for the next seven days in Delhi. The weather agency's prediction for Friday stated, "Generally cloudy sky. Light to moderate rain/thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds (speed 25-35km/h)." From Saturday, June 28, to June 30, heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms is expected.
Waterlogging at ITO
Temperature predictions amidst continued rainfall
The maximum temperature in the city on Friday is expected to reach 35.4 degrees Celsius, according to the IMD. Over the weekend, Delhi's maximum temperature will likely hover around 36 degrees Celsius. Starting Monday, July 1, light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms is predicted again, with the maximum temperature expected to drop to 34 degrees Celsius.