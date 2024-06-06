Next Article

Supreme Court orders water release to Delhi

Delhi water shortage: SC directs Himachal to release surplus water

By Tanya Shrivastava 12:53 pm Jun 06, 202412:53 pm

What's the story The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the Himachal Pradesh government to release 137cusecs of surplus water on Friday to alleviate Delhi's ongoing water shortage. The court also directed the Haryana government to facilitate this process via the Wazirabad barrage. It also instructed Himachal Pradesh to inform Haryana before releasing the water and warned Delhi against the wastage of this resource.

SC statement

Delhi's water crisis an 'existential problem'

The apex court has labeled Delhi's water crisis as an "existential problem." It has also directed the Upper Yamuna River Board to measure the water released by Himachal, and asked the Delhi government to ensure there's no water wastage. The case is scheduled for further hearing on June 10.

Conservation efforts

Delhi government implements measures to curb water wastage

The directions come amid a water crisis and the ongoing heatwave in Delhi, prompting the Aam Aadmi Party government to turn to the Supreme Court for immediate intervention. In response to the water crisis, the Delhi government has enforced stringent measures to prevent wastage. A penalty of ₹2,000 has been imposed on people found wasting water. The authorities have also been directed to disconnect any illegal water connections at construction sites or commercial establishments.

In court

Hearing of Delhi government's plea in SC

The Delhi government approached the Supreme Court on May 31. The SC bench, comprising Justices Prashant Kumar Mishra and KV Vishwanathan, had heard Delhi's plea for additional water. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing both the Union government and Haryana, presented figures indicating that out of every 100-liter of water supplied to Delhi, residents receive only 48.6-liter. The bench stressed the importance of a non-adversarial approach in resolving the water crisis faced by Delhi residents.

Background

Tug-of-war between Delhi and Haryana

To recall, Himachal Pradesh had expressed readiness to provide its excess water to Delhi through canals bringing water to the city via Haryana. The AAP government had, however, accused Haryana of withholding Delhi's rightful share of water. The Bharatiya Janata Party government in Haryana countered this claim, stating that they are supplying Delhi with 1,049cusecs of water from the Yamuna, exceeding the agreed-upon quantity.