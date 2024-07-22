In short Simplifying... In short A 25-year-old student from Andhra, Harika, tragically died in a car crash in the US due to adverse weather conditions.

This marks the fourth such incident involving Andhra natives in the US this year.

Harika's family is now seeking government assistance to bring her body back to Tenali, India for her final rites.

Tragic death of Indian veterinary student

US: 25-year-old Andhra student killed in car crash

By Tanya Shrivastava 11:20 am Jul 22, 202411:20 am

What's the story Jetti Harika, a 25-year-old veterinary student from Tenali, Andhra Pradesh, lost her life in a multi-vehicle collision in Oklahoma, United States on Friday, reports said. Harika had relocated to the US approximately 18 months ago to pursue postgraduate studies in veterinary medicine. The fatal accident occurred near Highway 74 in Logan County and involved three vehicles, as reported by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP).

Collision aftermath

Accident details and community impact

According to the OHP, the accident was triggered by a driver losing control of their vehicle due to adverse weather conditions, resulting in one fatality and four injuries. Harika's death is the fourth incident this year involving Andhra natives in the US. Reports said, Union minister Pemmasani Chandrasekhar has been coordinating with the NRIs in the US to bring back Harika's body to Tenali.

Grieving family

Family's plea for repatriation of remains

Harika's family, including her father Jetty Srinivasa Rao, a tax department employee, and her mother Nagamani, are seeking government assistance to repatriate Harika's body back to Tenali for final rites. A relative expressed their grief stating, "We are completely heartbroken by this sudden loss. Our priority right now is to get Harika home and perform the final rites. We request the government's support and cooperation in this difficult time."