In brief Simplifying... In brief Rishi Shah, the Indian-American CEO of Outcome Health, along with two other executives, was sentenced to prison for a $1 billion fraud.

They were found guilty of lying to clients and investors about the company's health, selling more ads than they could broadcast, and misusing funds for personal expenses.

Shah admitted to his mistakes and expressed regret, while his co-founders also received prison sentences for their involvement in the fraud.

High-profile investors such as Goldman Sachs, Alphabet Inc were defrauded

Indian-American CEO Rishi Shah jailed for $1 billion fraud

By Dwaipayan Roy 02:27 pm Jul 02, 202402:27 pm

What's the story Rishi Shah, the ex-billionaire co-founder of Outcome Health, has been sentenced to seven and a half years in prison, following his conviction on over a dozen charges of fraud and money laundering. The charges stem from a $1 billion fraud scheme involving high-profile investors such as Goldman Sachs, Alphabet Inc, and Illinois Governor JB Pritzker's venture capital firm. Outcome Health, an advertising start-up, was known for providing ads on TVs in doctors' offices.

Exposure

Shah's fraudulent practices exposed

Shah, along with two other Outcome executives, was sentenced last week by US District Judge Thomas Durkin. Prosecutors had sought a 15-year sentence for Shah, who they described as the "driving force behind a dizzying array of lies to clients, lenders, investors and an audit firm." The executives were accused of lying to pharmaceutical company clients, and taking money for ads that were never placed. This deception led to misrepresentation of the company's health to investors.

Deception

Outcome Health's false claims and Shah's lavish lifestyle

Outcome Health's claims of exponential revenue growth were fraudulent, as the company sold more ads than it could broadcast. The firm also lied to clients about the size of its network of TVs in doctors' offices. Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Nicole M. Argentieri stated, "Outcome's former executives deceived their clients, their auditor, their lenders, and their investors for years." This influx of cash from ad sales allowed Shah to extract hundreds of millions from Outcome to fund his lifestyle.

Admission

Shah expresses regret over mismanagement

In a prepared statement, Shah expressed his shame and embarrassment over his failure to properly manage Outcome Health's aggressive growth strategy. He admitted to making "a number of fatal mistakes," including not tracking the delivery of ads paid for by clients. Shah also confessed to fostering a company culture that deemed it acceptable to fabricate data in response to client inquiries.

Conspirators

Outcome's co-founders and CFO also convicted for fraud

Outcome Health's President and co-founder Shradha Agarwal, along with Chief Financial Officer Brad Purdy, were also convicted alongside Shah in April 2023. Agarwal received a sentence of three years, while Purdy was sentenced to two years and three months in prison. The trio was sued by a group of funds, including those owned by Goldman Sachs, Alphabet Inc., and Governor Pritzker's venture capital firm for fraud tied to a $487.5 million fundraising effort in 2017.