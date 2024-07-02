In brief Simplifying... In brief HDFC Bank is scheduling a system upgrade on July 13, which will cause certain banking services to be unavailable from 3:00am to 4:30pm.

During this period, cash withdrawals from ATMs and transactions will have a restricted limit, and UPI services will also face interruptions.

The bank advises customers to plan their banking activities in advance and withdraw sufficient funds before the service downtime. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Banking services to be affected from 3:00am to 4:30pm

HDFC Bank downtime alert: Over 12-hours outage on July 13

By Mudit Dube 01:52 pm Jul 02, 202401:52 pm

What's the story HDFC Bank has announced a system upgrade scheduled for Saturday, July 13, as communicated to its customers via email. The upgrade is set to enhance the bank's performance speed, manage high traffic better and improve overall reliability. The bank strategically chose a typical bank holiday for this upgrade to minimize customer inconvenience. "We appreciate your cooperation as we enhance our systems to serve you better," the bank stated in its email.

Service interruptions

Banking services to be affected from 3:00am to 4:30pm

During the scheduled upgrade, certain banking services will be impacted from 3:00am to 4:30pm on July 13. Customers can still withdraw cash from ATMs using their HDFC Bank cards, but with a restricted limit. This limit also applies to in-store transactions, online transactions, and contactless transactions using the debit card. With respect to other card-related services, you can reset your PIN and perform other tasks without any disruption.

UPI downtime

UPI services will also be impacted

HDFC Bank has informed that UPI services will be unavailable from 3:00am to 3:45am and from 9:30am to 12:45pm on the day of the upgrade. However, online purchases can still be made seamlessly with HDFC Bank debit and credit cards, including through PayZapp. Merchants will continue receiving payments via cards, but account updates will only be available after the upgrade completion.

Customer advisory

HDFC Bank advises customers to plan banking activities

HDFC Bank has advised its customers to plan their banking activities in advance due to the scheduled system upgrade. Certain UPI services like sending and receiving money, merchant payment (QR or online), balance enquiry and setting or changing pin will not be available during specific periods of the downtime. The bank recommends customers withdraw sufficient funds before 7:30pm on Friday, July 12, in anticipation of the service interruptions.