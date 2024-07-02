HDFC Bank downtime alert: Over 12-hours outage on July 13
HDFC Bank has announced a system upgrade scheduled for Saturday, July 13, as communicated to its customers via email. The upgrade is set to enhance the bank's performance speed, manage high traffic better and improve overall reliability. The bank strategically chose a typical bank holiday for this upgrade to minimize customer inconvenience. "We appreciate your cooperation as we enhance our systems to serve you better," the bank stated in its email.
Banking services to be affected from 3:00am to 4:30pm
During the scheduled upgrade, certain banking services will be impacted from 3:00am to 4:30pm on July 13. Customers can still withdraw cash from ATMs using their HDFC Bank cards, but with a restricted limit. This limit also applies to in-store transactions, online transactions, and contactless transactions using the debit card. With respect to other card-related services, you can reset your PIN and perform other tasks without any disruption.
UPI services will also be impacted
HDFC Bank has informed that UPI services will be unavailable from 3:00am to 3:45am and from 9:30am to 12:45pm on the day of the upgrade. However, online purchases can still be made seamlessly with HDFC Bank debit and credit cards, including through PayZapp. Merchants will continue receiving payments via cards, but account updates will only be available after the upgrade completion.
HDFC Bank advises customers to plan banking activities
HDFC Bank has advised its customers to plan their banking activities in advance due to the scheduled system upgrade. Certain UPI services like sending and receiving money, merchant payment (QR or online), balance enquiry and setting or changing pin will not be available during specific periods of the downtime. The bank recommends customers withdraw sufficient funds before 7:30pm on Friday, July 12, in anticipation of the service interruptions.