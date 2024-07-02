In brief Simplifying... In brief Apple's India-based vendors have exceeded the targets of the PLI scheme, with iPhone production hitting ₹1,94,800 crore in 2023-24, a whopping 45% above the committed figure.

With a growing market share and analysts predicting further expansion, Apple's focus on local manufacturing and retail strategies in India seems to be paying off.

The production value of iPhones assembled in India reached nearly ₹1.95 lakh crore in 2023-24

iPhone production thrives in India: Apple surpasses PLI scheme targets

By Mudit Dube 12:24 pm Jul 02, 2024

What's the story Apple has surpassed its targets for the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme in five out of six parameters, as per a Business Standard report. The PLI scheme necessitates that a company meets minimum targets in four parameters annually to qualify for production-linked incentives. These parameters encompass incremental production value, exports, investment, and the freight on board (FoB) value.

Vendor performance

Apple's Indian vendors surpass production targets

Apple's three India vendors - Foxconn, Pegatron, and Tata Electronics - have collectively outperformed the targets set by the PLI scheme. The production value of iPhones assembled by these vendors reached ₹1,94,800 crore in 2023-24. This figure is a significant 45% higher than what was committed under the PLI scheme, as per data provided to government agencies.

Sales milestones

Apple achieves significant sales milestones in 2023

In addition to surpassing PLI targets, Apple also marked significant sales milestones in 2023. The company shipped over 10 million iPhones that year, securing the top revenue position and outperforming its Korean competitor Samsung. This data was reported by Counterpoint Research. For comparison, Apple had shipped over six million iPhones in the previous year i.e. 2022.

Market growth

Apple's market share grows in 2023

Apple's market share experienced growth in 2023, accounting for 23% of smartphone revenue share, surpassing Samsung's 21% market share. This is a significant increase from the previous year when Samsung held the top spot with a 22% smartphone revenue share and Apple had a 17% share. The data indicates a shift in consumer preference toward Apple products.

Future projections

Analysts predict further growth for Apple

Analysts forecast that Apple's smartphone volume market share could rise further to between 8 and 10% by 2024 from its current share of 6% in 2023. This prediction aligns with Apple's growing interest in India, as demonstrated by its focus on local manufacturing, the launch of retail stores, and an increased emphasis on the large format retail (LFR) model.