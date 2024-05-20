Next Article

There are no upgrades to the service

Samsung Care+ reintroduced in India: Have the benefits changed?

By Akash Pandey 12:40 pm May 20, 202412:40 pm

What's the story Samsung has introduced the extended warranty and accidental damage protection service, Samsung Care+, in India. It is important to note that the company has already been providing this service in the country for the past four years. The re-launch announcement is intended solely to increase consumer awareness of the service. Originally introduced in 2020, this service covers a wide range of devices including smartphones, tablets, and laptops.

Misinterpretation

You still get one screen replacement service per year

Despite some reports suggesting an upgrade to the benefits offered by Samsung Care+, no changes have been made to the service benefits. Some publications had suggested that the service would now offer two screen replacements per year instead of one. However, this is not the case as confirmed by Samsung's website for India which states, "Under Screen Protection, ADLD & Comprehensive Protection Samsung Care+ plans, you are allowed to raise One (1) damage claim per year."

Limited offer

Samsung Care+ purchase opportunity for US customers

In related news, owners of Galaxy S24, Galaxy Z Fold5, and Galaxy Z Flip5 in the United States have been given a second chance to purchase Samsung Care+. This offer is available for a limited time only. The company has not specified the duration of this offer. This move comes alongside the reintroduction of Samsung Care+ in India, indicating a broader push to promote the service among consumers globally.