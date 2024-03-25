Next Article

The feature is currently limited to the Galaxy A55 5G

Samsung finally incorporates 'Seamless Updates' feature: How it works

By Akash Pandey 02:29 pm Mar 25, 202402:29 pm

What's the story Samsung has now integrated the Seamless Updates feature, initially launched by Google in 2016, into its latest Galaxy A55 5G smartphone. This is a first for Samsung, offering a user-friendly feature that enables software updates to be installed in the background while the device is operational. This development was reported by The Mobile Indian after they applied the March 2024 security patch to their Galaxy A55 5G handset.

Exploring the feature

It comprises two phases

The Galaxy A55 5G, retailing at Rs. 39,999 in India, boasts a distinctive design and employs an Exynos processor. The update procedure under the Seamless Updates feature comprises two phases: "Downloading and Installing" and a "Verification stage." Once these phases are accomplished, a simple device restart will finalize the update process. This innovative method makes software updates seem faster and less disruptive for users.

Mechanism involved

The functioning of seamless updates

Seamless Updates function through an A/B partition system. The fresh software is downloaded and installed on partition B while partition A operates the existing software. After confirming the installation process on partition B, the system reboots and transitions to this partition, leaving partition A inactive but prepared for upcoming updates. This mechanism guarantees that if an update fails, the system can switch back to partition A without inflicting damage or data loss.

Insights

Samsung follows suit in adopting seamless updates

Samsung is one of the last major smartphone manufacturers to adopt the Seamless Updates feature. Before this, brands such as Google's Pixel, Motorola, Nokia (now HMD), OnePlus, OPPO, Vivo, Sony, and Xiaomi had already integrated this feature into their devices. It's still unclear whether other premium Samsung devices like the Galaxy S24 will be outfitted with this user-friendly update mechanism in future updates.