Caviar unveils Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra plated in 24K gold

By Akash Pandey 06:32 pm Jan 22, 202406:32 pm

Caviar, a high-end brand known for customizing Apple and Samsung devices, has unveiled the "Era of Dragon" collection for Samsung's latest flagship, the Galaxy S24 Ultra. The star of this collection is the $15,000 Galaxy S24 Ultra Yong model, boasting a titanium body with a black PVD coating and a 24-carat gold bas-relief of a Korean dragon. This dragon represents Samsung's strength and prestige, honoring its Korean heritage.

The phones feature a tourbillon watch and diamond stars

Besides the titanium body and gold plating, the Galaxy S24 Ultra Yong model also features a CVR ELT3350A Tourbillon, an intricate manual-winding mechanism with 19 jewels, similar to top-notch Swiss watches. The tourbillon rotates once per minute, adding a touch of sophisticated watchmaking to the phone. Plus, the phone displays three diamond stars, symbolizing the original Samsung logo inspired by its name - Sam Sung, which means "Three Stars" in Korean.

The collection also includes zodiac constellation models

Besides the flagship Yong model, the "Era of Dragon" collection offers zodiac constellation models starting at $9,000. These models blend Eastern and Western elements and star symbolism. While the flagship Yong model is limited to 24 units, the zodiac models, such as Aries, Pisces, Aquarius, and Taurus, are limited to 99 units each. This exclusivity enhances the appeal of these luxury phones.

Caviar has a history of creating extravagant smartphone designs

Caviar is famous for its lavish smartphone designs. It recently launched a $1,100 23-carat gold and chocolate iPhone 15 Pro Max. Eco-friendly FineWoven cases decorated with Hermes leather and 24-carat gold crowns for iPhone 15 models, priced between $2,060 and $2,200 were also introduced. The "Era of Dragon" collection for the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra continues Caviar's legacy of combining technology, art, and cultural symbolism in its luxury products.