By Akash Pandey 01:16 pm Mar 25, 202401:16 pm

What's the story Apple is allegedly set to enhance its upcoming chip with advanced on-device artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, according to a note from analyst Jeff Pu at Haitong International Tech Research. The tech behemoth is reportedly initiating production of the A18 Pro chip ahead of schedule, in anticipation of the iPhone 16's release later this year. The upgraded chip will have a larger die area, enabling it to house more transistors and specialized components, which could potentially amplify its on-device AI abilities.

Analyst foresees rising demand for A18 Pro chip

Pu, a trusted source for Apple chip speculation, has observed a surge in demand for A18 Pro chip. In his note to investors, he mentioned, "According to our supply chain checks, we are seeing growing demand for Apple's A18, while its A17 Pro volume has stabilized since February." The expanded die area of the new chip could suggest a shift toward edge AI computing. However, this design modification also introduces potential hurdles like increased likelihood of defects and design errors.

Apple's emphasis on edge AI computing

Edge AI computing, which involves processing AI directly on the device instead of in the cloud, is a primary focus for Apple's A18 Pro chip. IBM describes edge AI as "the combination of edge computing and artificial intelligence to execute machine learning tasks directly on interconnected edge devices." This enables data storage near the device location and processing directly on the network edge, offering immediate feedback.

AI capabilities in upcoming iPhone 16 series

Apple is predicted to employ a dual approach for its AI features this year. Some features might depend on cloud infrastructure, possibly in collaboration with Google, while others will operate directly on the device. This corresponds with earlier reports indicating that Apple is planning changes specifically aimed at artificial intelligence for the A18 chip. The iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro are speculated to incorporate a version of the A18 chip, with only the A18 Pro showcasing these AI-centric modifications.