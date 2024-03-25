Next Article

The watch may come in 3 different variants

Samsung Galaxy Watch7 series could offer double the internal storage

By Akash Pandey 02:38 pm Mar 25, 202402:38 pm

What's the story Samsung is predicted to double the internal storage on its forthcoming Galaxy Watch7 series, according to SamMobile. The earlier Watch6 lineup was equipped with 16GB of internal storage. However, the upcoming smartwatches could potentially provide users with a substantial upgrade by offering a remarkable 32GB of internal storage. This improvement would enable users to download more apps and store music for offline playback without fretting over space limitations.

Availability

Three variants are anticipated

Alongside doubling the storage on the lineup, Samsung is also projected to debut its Galaxy Watch7 series in three unique variants. Each version is likely to be offered in both Wi-Fi and eSIM trims, potentially leading to six initial SKUs. This move signifies a departure from the norm, as Samsung usually unveils two versions of its smartwatches. For example, the Watch6 series was launched as two robust smartwatches designed to cater to diverse size and connectivity requirements.

What's more

Possible model numbers for Galaxy Watch7 series

The report also hints at possible model numbers for the fresh lineup of Galaxy Watch7. The base variant is anticipated to bear model numbers SM-L300 and SM-L305, while the middle variant might be labeled as SM-L310 and SM-L315. The premium version is expected to hold the model numbers SM-L700 and SM-L705. This intricate identification system underscores Samsung's dedication to broadening its smartwatch range beyond its traditional two-model strategy.

Expected upgrades

It may pack Samsung's first-ever 3nm chip

The Galaxy Watch7 could represent a significant landmark for Samsung as it might be the brand's first smartwatch to incorporate a 3nm chip, as per previous reports. This cutting-edge chip could potentially render the new watch series 50% more energy-efficient than its predecessor, the Galaxy Watch6. Moreover, the forthcoming device is also anticipated to operate on an updated version of Wear OS and One UI, specifically engineered for smartwatches.