The update will be released in a phased manner

Samsung Galaxy S23 series set for One UI 6.1 update

By Akash Pandey 03:16 pm Mar 25, 202403:16 pm

What's the story Samsung revealed plans to upgrade its Galaxy S23 series with the latest One UI 6.1 software last month. Although the company initially held back on specifying a release date, it later hinted at a March 28 rollout. This date was further corroborated when Samsung China informed its Galaxy S23 series users of the same launch timeline. A moderator from the Samsung community forums has now confirmed that the One UI 6.1 update is indeed set to commence on March 28.

Update to hit Korea and China first

Samsung typically initiates updates in a few countries before expanding the rollout worldwide a few days later. If this trend continues, users in South Korea and China will be among the first to enjoy the update on their Galaxy S23 devices.

Other Galaxy models slated for One UI 6.1

Beyond the standard Galaxy S23 model, several other Samsung smartphones are lined up for the One UI 6.1 software upgrade later in the week. These include variants like the Galaxy S23+, Galaxy S23 Ultra, and Galaxy S23 FE. The update is also anticipated to reach other devices in Samsung's range, including the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5, Galaxy Z Flip5, and Galaxy Tab S9.