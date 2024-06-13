Next Article

Apple Genmoji: How to use this cool generative AI feature

By Akash Pandey 04:29 pm Jun 13, 202404:29 pm

What's the story Apple recently unveiled "Genmoji," an artificial intelligence (AI) powered tool that allows users to create unique, personalized emojis. The feature was introduced at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2024, as part of the broader Apple Intelligence AI framework. Genmoji, a shortened form of "generative emoji," enables iPads, iPhones, and Mac users to describe the emoji they want, and have it generated by Apple's AI tool.

User guide

How to make custom emojis?

Creating custom emojis with Genmoji is a simple process. Users need to provide a text description of their desired emoji, such as "Smiley relaxing wearing cucumbers" or "T-rex riding a skateboard while wearing a tutu." Genmoji will then generate multiple design options based on this description. The tool also allows users to create custom emojis using photos from their library. The custom emojis created with Genmoji can be used in Messages chats, as sticker images, or as Tapback reactions.

Availability

Enhanced personalization and creativity

Genmoji provides users with a greater degree of personalization and creativity in their emoji usage, providing users with a fresh way to express themselves in conversations, beyond the nearly 3,800 standard emojis currently supported by iOS. The tool will be available to devices running iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS Sequoia when they are released this fall. However, it'll only be accessible on iPhone 15 Pro and later models, recent iPad models, and Macs with M1 chips or newer.