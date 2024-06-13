Next Article

iOS 18 shows time even when iPhone's battery is dead

By Akash Pandey 04:18 pm Jun 13, 202404:18 pm

What's the story Apple's upcoming iOS 18 update is set to include a subtle yet practical feature for users with drained batteries, according to 9to5Mac. Upon its release this fall, even when an iPhone's battery is completely depleted, the current time will still be visible in the top left corner of the device. This new feature was first noticed by a Reddit user and has since received positive feedback from other users.

Other updates

Emergency enhancements in iOS 18

The iOS 18 update also includes several enhancements designed to assist users in emergency situations. One such improvement allows users to send messages via satellite, without cellular service or Wi-Fi connection. Additionally, hiking trail maps will be accessible when service is unavailable. The Emergency SOS feature has been upgraded to support live streaming, further enhancing its functionality.

Additional features

Flashlight control and other updates

The iOS 18 update also includes a feature that allows users to adjust the radius and beam of their iPhone's flashlight. This adjustment can range from a wide angle to a focused beam, providing users with more control over their device's flashlight function. These enhancements, along with the time display on dead iPhones, are part of Apple's ongoing efforts to improve user experience and functionality across its range of devices.