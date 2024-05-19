Next Article

Samsung Flip6 to boast more durable display, less visible crease

By Akash Pandey 05:01 pm May 19, 2024

What's the story Samsung's forthcoming flip-style foldable, the Galaxy Z Flip6, is anticipated to feature a significant display upgrade, according to a report by South Korean media outlet, TheElec. The tech giant is said to be planning on using a thicker Ultra Thin Glass (UTG) on the foldable display of the Flip6. This UTG is rumored to be 50 microns thick, marking a considerable increase from the previous model's thickness of 30 microns.

Enhanced UTG to improve display durability

The increased thickness of the UTG panel is expected to enhance the overall durability of the display, and make the crease on the foldable screen less noticeable. In its previous model, Samsung had made strides in reducing the prominence of this display crease. The company transitioned from a traditional hinge mechanism to a new waterdrop-style hinge look for the Flip5.

Samsung to retain waterdrop-style hinge design

According to TheElec's report, Samsung will continue using the waterdrop-style hinge for the upcoming Z Flip6. This innovative hinge allows the two halves of the foldable device to lie flat without exerting excessive stress on the screen. Potential upgrades in its UTG structure and hinge look could further lower the crease, and allow for slimmer bezels around the display.

What else to expect from Flip6?

Besides implementing a thicker UTG panel and a waterdrop-style hinge, the Flip6 is expected to bring performance improvements with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SOC, an improved main camera, and a significantly larger battery pack.