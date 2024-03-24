Next Article

By Akash Pandey 09:40 am Mar 24, 202409:40 am

What's the story Samsung's eagerly awaited Galaxy Z Fold6, set to debut later this year, is rumored to feature a titanium frame. This intriguing detail has been leaked by the well-known phone specs insider @Tech_Reve. The transition from aluminum, currently used in Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold5, to titanium, reflects similar upgrades seen in the Apple iPhone 15 Pro models and Samsung's own Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Titanium gains traction in smartphone manufacturing

Titanium is becoming increasingly popular in smartphone manufacturing due to its impressive strength-to-weight ratio. This material provides a luxurious feel while keeping the device surprisingly light, a key advantage for foldable devices where weight is often a concern. Furthermore, the high scratch and dent resistance of titanium could significantly boost the durability of the Galaxy Z Fold6.

Galaxy Z Fold6 rumored to showcase advanced features

The speculated improvements for the Galaxy Z Fold6 extend beyond just a potential titanium construction. The device is also predicted to come with Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, an enhanced cooling system, and a re-engineered hinge for smoother functionality. It may also include robust Gorilla Glass Armor and a slightly larger battery capacity of 4,600mAh. The Fold6's design is expected to echo the angular aesthetics of the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Mid-year unveiling is planned for foldables

Samsung would reveal the Galaxy Z Fold6 and its counterpart, the Flip6, around mid-July 2024. Two months after their projected launch, the company is rumored to introduce a more cost-effective version of the Galaxy Z Fold6, dubbed the Galaxy Z Fold FE. This wallet-friendly model is slated for release around September or October—the same time as Apple's iPhone 16 series. It may forego stylus support and could sport a more streamlined design compared to the standard Galaxy foldables.