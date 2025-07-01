Israel strikes busy Gaza cafe, kills 41 people 

An Israeli airstrike on a cafe near the port in Gaza City has killed at least 41 people, including many women and children. The attack occurred at the Al-Baqa Cafe, a popular spot for students and journalists. Dr. Mohammad Abu Silmiya, director of Al-Shifa Hospital, stated in an update on Monday night that the strike also injured 75 others.

IDF statement IDF confirms airstrike The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed the airstrike, saying it targeted Hamas terrorists in the northern Gaza Strip. "Earlier today (Monday), the IDF struck several Hamas terrorists in the northern Gaza Strip. Prior to the strike, steps were taken to mitigate the risk of harming civilians using aerial surveillance," said the IDF. The IDF is currently reviewing the incident, according to CNN. The airstrike comes as Israeli leaders consider their next steps in the ongoing conflict.

Escalating tensions Netanyahu to discuss ceasefire with Trump Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is scheduled to meet US President Donald Trump on July 7, with ceasefire talks on the agenda. According to a CCN source, Israel has yet to make a strategic decision following two days of meetings between Netanyahu and his most senior advisers and ministers. However, the source stated that Netanyahu is interested in a ceasefire agreement. Trump has called for an end to hostilities in Gaza, saying a ceasefire would be reached "within a week."

Strategy division Divide in Israeli government on how to proceed Inside Israel's government, there is a divide over how to proceed with the conflict. Far-right ministers advocate for intensified bombardment, while others favor a hostage deal. CNN said, citing a source, that Ben Gvir, head of the Jewish Power party, insisted that a "decisive move" must be made in Gaza and expressed frustration that Israel was wasting time and opportunities with each passing day Netanyahu is trying to reach a decision before he meets with Trump in Washington, DC.