Judge blocks Trump's bid to bar international students from Harvard 

A United States federal judge has blocked President Donald Trump 's administration from implementing a plan to stop foreign nationals from studying at Harvard University. The decision was made by US District Judge Allison Burroughs in Boston, who issued an injunction against the administration's latest move. The preliminary injunction extends a temporary order issued on June 5, which had initially prevented enforcement of a proclamation signed by Trump citing national security concerns.

Student impact Proclamation barred foreign nationals from studying at Harvard The proclamation, signed by Trump, had barred foreign nationals from entering the US for studies at Harvard or participating in exchange programs for six months. It also asked Secretary of State Marco Rubio to consider revoking visas of current international students. Almost 6,800 international students attended Harvard in its most recent school year, constituting about 27% of the university's student population.

Legal dispute Harvard filed 2 lawsuits seeking to unfreeze $2.5 billion funding Harvard has argued that Trump's actions are retaliation for the university not complying with his administration's demands on governance and curriculum. The university has filed two lawsuits seeking to unfreeze $2.5 billion in funding and prevent the barring of international students from attending. One lawsuit was filed after Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced the revocation of Harvard's Student and Exchange Visitor Program certification, accusing it of fostering violence and antisemitism without citing evidence for it.

Court intervention Judge Burroughs temporarily blocked Noem's action Judge Burroughs temporarily blocked Noem's action and later officially issued an injunction to maintain the status quo. Trump's proclamation had cited concerns over Harvard accepting foreign money, including from China, and its "inadequate" response to demands for information on foreign students. The administration has accused Harvard of creating an unsafe environment for Jewish students amid protests over Israel's treatment of Palestinians during the Gaza war.