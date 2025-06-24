Judge blocks Trump's bid to bar international students from Harvard
What's the story
A United States federal judge has blocked President Donald Trump's administration from implementing a plan to stop foreign nationals from studying at Harvard University. The decision was made by US District Judge Allison Burroughs in Boston, who issued an injunction against the administration's latest move. The preliminary injunction extends a temporary order issued on June 5, which had initially prevented enforcement of a proclamation signed by Trump citing national security concerns.
Student impact
Proclamation barred foreign nationals from studying at Harvard
The proclamation, signed by Trump, had barred foreign nationals from entering the US for studies at Harvard or participating in exchange programs for six months. It also asked Secretary of State Marco Rubio to consider revoking visas of current international students. Almost 6,800 international students attended Harvard in its most recent school year, constituting about 27% of the university's student population.
Legal dispute
Harvard filed 2 lawsuits seeking to unfreeze $2.5 billion funding
Harvard has argued that Trump's actions are retaliation for the university not complying with his administration's demands on governance and curriculum. The university has filed two lawsuits seeking to unfreeze $2.5 billion in funding and prevent the barring of international students from attending. One lawsuit was filed after Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced the revocation of Harvard's Student and Exchange Visitor Program certification, accusing it of fostering violence and antisemitism without citing evidence for it.
Court intervention
Judge Burroughs temporarily blocked Noem's action
Judge Burroughs temporarily blocked Noem's action and later officially issued an injunction to maintain the status quo. Trump's proclamation had cited concerns over Harvard accepting foreign money, including from China, and its "inadequate" response to demands for information on foreign students. The administration has accused Harvard of creating an unsafe environment for Jewish students amid protests over Israel's treatment of Palestinians during the Gaza war.
University reports
Harvard task forces found widespread fear and bigotry at university
Harvard's own task forces found widespread fear and bigotry at the university in reports released in late April. While rights advocates have noted a rise in both antisemitism and Islamophobia in the US due to the war, Trump has not announced any action against anti-Arab and anti-Muslim hate. On Friday, he hinted at a possible deal with Harvard "over the next week or so" to resolve ongoing tensions between his administration and the university.