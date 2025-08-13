Will India host 2030 Commonwealth Games? IOA makes big decision

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has officially approved India's bid to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games (CWG). The decision was made during a Special General Meeting (SGM) in New Delhi on Wednesday. Ahmedabad has been proposed as the host city for this prestigious event, which would mark India's second time hosting the Commonwealth Games after New Delhi in 2010. Here are further details.

Submission PT Usha confirms the development Notably, India earlier submitted an Expression of Interest to host the 2030 Games. "I am happy that all are together and it was a unanimous decision and our preparations will go ahead. We can't just tell whether Ahmedabad is the host city. We have good facilities in Bhubaneswar and even in Delhi also," IOA President PT Usha said.

Competitive edge Countries to express interest A Commonwealth Sport team led by Director of Games Darren Hall recently visited the proposed venues in Ahmedabad. Hall also met with Gujarat government representatives. A larger delegation is expected to visit later this month as part of the selection process for the host country. It is important to note that Canada and Nigeria are among the other countries to have expressed interest. However, Canada has pulled out.

Inclusion strategy Indigenous sports to be included? The IOA has confirmed its intention to make the 2030 Commonwealth Games a full-fledged affair, pending India's successful bid. Joint secretary Kalyan Chaubey and Executive Council member Rohit Rajpal have both advocated for including indigenous sports such as kho kho and kabaddi in the event. This comes after several sports were dropped from the 2026 Glasgow edition due to cost considerations.

Medals India at Commonwealth Games India had successful campaign at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, where Indian athletes won a total of 61 medals. This included 22 gold, 16 silver, and 23 bronze medals. India's best run came in 2010 (New Delhi), as the host country won 101 medals and finished second. Overall, India has tallied 564 medals at CWG, including 203 golds.