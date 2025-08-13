BJP alleges Sonia Gandhi became voter before getting Indian citizenship

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accused Congress leader Sonia Gandhi of being added to the electoral rolls three years before she became an Indian citizen. The allegation was made by former Union Minister and BJP MP Anurag Thakur at a press conference. Thakur cited Amit Malviya, chief of the BJP IT Cell, who posted a photocopy of a 1980 electoral roll from New Delhi's polling station 145 on X (formerly Twitter).

Registration controversy Malviya's allegations on X Malviya alleged that Gandhi's name was added to the voter list in 1980, even though she still held Italian citizenship. "Sonia Gandhi's tryst with India's voters' list is riddled with glaring violations of electoral law," he wrote on X. He further alleged that after public outcry, her name was deleted from the list in 1982 and re-added in January 1983, but this registration also violated laws, as it occurred months before she was granted Indian citizenship in April 1983.

Twitter Post Check out the tweet here Sonia Gandhi’s tryst with India’s voters’ list is riddled with glaring violations of electoral law. This perhaps explains Rahul Gandhi’s fondness for regularising ineligible and illegal voters, and his opposition to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).



Her name first appeared… pic.twitter.com/upl1LM8Xhl — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) August 13, 2025

Citizenship dispute Gandhi's citizenship and electoral rolls Gandhi, who was born Edvige Antonia Albina Maino in Italy in 1946, married Rajiv Gandhi in 1968 and moved to India. Malviya alleged that her name entered the electoral rolls twice without meeting the basic citizenship requirement. "We are not even asking why it took her 15 years after marrying Rajiv Gandhi to accept Indian citizenship," he said.