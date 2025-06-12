The establishment of China's pilot production line for photonic chips comes after Europe and the US have already made strides in this area.

Last year, Dutch company SMART Photonics upgraded its facilities to process 4-inch indium phosphide (InP) wafers.

Meanwhile, California-based PsiQuantum announced in February that it was adapting a 300mm silicon photonics line.

Despite being a latecomer, China's new TFLN material-based production line is already outperforming others with high-speed optical links.