With photonic chip, China targets AI, 6G, and quantum dominance
What's the story
China has joined the global race to mass produce high-performance photonic chips.
The move could lead to major advancements in artificial intelligence (AI), 6G technology, and quantum computing.
Shanghai Jiao Tong University's Chip Hub for Integrated Photonics Xplore (CHIPX) recently announced the start of production for thin-film lithium niobate (TFLN) photonic chips.
These chips use light instead of electrical signals for data transmission and processing.
Global competition
China's production line for photonic chips
The establishment of China's pilot production line for photonic chips comes after Europe and the US have already made strides in this area.
Last year, Dutch company SMART Photonics upgraded its facilities to process 4-inch indium phosphide (InP) wafers.
Meanwhile, California-based PsiQuantum announced in February that it was adapting a 300mm silicon photonics line.
Despite being a latecomer, China's new TFLN material-based production line is already outperforming others with high-speed optical links.
Technological breakthrough
TFLN's brittleness has made mass production difficult
TFLN is a high-performance optoelectronic material prized for its ultra-fast electro-optic response, wide bandwidth, and low power consumption—traits that make it ideal for use in photonic chips.
However, its brittle nature has posed significant challenges for large-scale manufacturing.
The stable production line established by China is the result of nearly 15 years of effort, according to Professor Jin Xianmin.