What's the story

India's EV industry is facing a supply chain crisis due to shortage of rare earth magnets. These components are used in electric motors, which are critical for EV propulsion systems.

The problem has been exacerbated by China's decision to tighten export controls on these magnets, impacting Indian automakers.

If the supply disruption continues, manufacturers may have no choice but to pass on the increased costs to consumers. This could result in price hikes of up to 8% for EV models.