Canva goes down: Users unable to log in, access projects
What's the story
Canva, the popular online design platform, is facing a major outage today.
The disruption has rendered many users unable to access their projects or even log into their accounts.
Over 1,000 reports about the issue were flagged around 12:35pm, according to Downdetector.
Most of these complaints were related to website issues. However, some users also faced problems with Canva's mobile app.
User impact
Users voice concerns over project delays
The outage has led to several users reporting that "Canva is not working properly today."
One of the major issues flagged by users is the inability to upload images on the platform.
This has led to major disruptions for those who depend on Canva for time-sensitive design work.
Frustrated users have taken to social media platforms and online forums to share their experiences and see if others are facing similar problems.
Company response
Canva responds to outage, assures users of resolution
Canva has acknowledged the persistent login issues for some users in India and across the globe.
Responding to user complaints, the company said its team is working to fix the problem and restore full access as soon as possible.
"We're on it! We're aware some people are having trouble accessing Canva," said Canva in a post on X.
"We're working as quickly as we can to get things back up and running."