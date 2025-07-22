Pakistan's Faheem Ashraf scores his maiden T20I fifty: Stats
What's the story
In a historic affair, Pakistan lost their second T20I on the bounce to Bangladesh in Mirpur. The hosts successfully defended 133 after bowling Pakistan out for 125. Faheem Ashraf's late flourish went in vain. Notably, Pakistan were down to 15/5 at one stage. Faheem, coming in at number eight, launched a scathing counter-attack. However, the visitors lost by eight runs.
Knock
How Pakistan faltered in run-chase
Pakistan had a horrible start as they lost Saim Ayub (1), Mohammad Haris (0), Fakhar Zaman (8), Hasan Nawaz (0), and Mohammad Nawaz (0) in the Powerplay. Skipper Salman Agha held his end, but Mahedi Hasan ended his 23-ball stay (9). Bangladesh made further inroads into the Pakistan line-up (88/8) before Faheem Ashraf stepped up. He took Pakistan past 120 with his counter-attack.
Information
Faheem departs before final over
Rishad Hossain dismissed Faheem on the 19th over's final ball. Pakistan required 13 runs off the final over with one wicket remaining. Mustafizur Rahman, who conceded a boundary off the first ball, dismissed Ahmed Daniyal to wrap up the match.
Stats
Maiden T20I fifty for Faheem
Faheem slammed 51 off 32 balls, a knock laced with 4 fours and 4 sixes. His timely counter-attack evaded a rather one-sided defeat for Pakistan. Notably, Faheem completed his maiden half-century in T20I cricket. He also took a wicket in the first innings. The bowling all-rounder now has 379 T20I runs at a strike rate of 130.24. His tally includes 40 wickets at 27.42.