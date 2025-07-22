Pakistan's Faheem Ashraf scores his maiden T20I fifty: Stats

In a historic affair, Pakistan lost their second T20I on the bounce to Bangladesh in Mirpur. The hosts successfully defended 133 after bowling Pakistan out for 125. Faheem Ashraf 's late flourish went in vain. Notably, Pakistan were down to 15/5 at one stage. Faheem, coming in at number eight, launched a scathing counter-attack. However, the visitors lost by eight runs.

Knock How Pakistan faltered in run-chase Pakistan had a horrible start as they lost Saim Ayub (1), Mohammad Haris (0), Fakhar Zaman (8), Hasan Nawaz (0), and Mohammad Nawaz (0) in the Powerplay. Skipper Salman Agha held his end, but Mahedi Hasan ended his 23-ball stay (9). Bangladesh made further inroads into the Pakistan line-up (88/8) before Faheem Ashraf stepped up. He took Pakistan past 120 with his counter-attack.

Information Faheem departs before final over Rishad Hossain dismissed Faheem on the 19th over's final ball. Pakistan required 13 runs off the final over with one wicket remaining. Mustafizur Rahman, who conceded a boundary off the first ball, dismissed Ahmed Daniyal to wrap up the match.