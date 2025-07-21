These Australian batters boast 50-plus scores on T20I debut

Mitchell Owen made a stellar international debut, scoring a half-century and taking a wicket in Australia 's three-wicket win over West Indies . The match was the first T20I of the series in Jamaica. Owen's 50 off 27 balls was instrumental in helping Australia chase down the target of 190 runs with seven balls to spare. On this note, let's look at Australians with 50-plus scores on T20I debut.

#1 Mitchell Owen - 50 vs West Indies, 2025 The Aussies were reeling at 78/4 when Owen joined Cameron Green in the aforementioned game. The duo scripted an 80-run fifth-wicket partnership before Green departed for a quick-fire 51 off 26 balls. Nevertheless, their efforts meant Australia prevailed with seven balls to spare. Notably, Owen fell to Alzarri Joseph in the 17th over right after completing his fifty. He smashed six sixes and not a single four en route to his 27-ball 50.

#2 David Warner - 89 vs South Africa, 2009 Former Australian opener David Warner announced his arrival with a sensational knock on his international debut. It was a 2009 T20I match in Melbourne where Warner displayed raw power hitting and made a stunning 89 runs off only 43 balls. He smoked seven fours besides six maximums as the Aussies finished at 182/9 and later won by 52 runs. No other Aussie batter could even cross the 25-run mark in the game.