Old Trafford Test: What can be Team India's best XI?

The Indian cricket team is likely to make a host of changes to its Playing XI for the 4th Test against England , starting July 23 at Old Trafford, Manchester. In a major blow, Nitish Kumar Reddy has been ruled out of the entire series, owing to a knee injury. Meanwhile, the likes of Rishabh Pant, Akash Deep, and Arshdeep Singh remain injured. Here's how India can tweak their Playing XI in Manchester.

Injury impact Will Shardul Thakur replace Nitish Reddy? As mentioned, a knee injury has ruled Reddy out of the remaining series. The all-round took some crucial wickets with his seam-up bowling at Lord's. He also got starts with the bat. With all-rounder Shardul Thakur in the squad, India can go with a like-for-like replacement. However, it could dent India's batting, as Thakur is a bowling all-rounder.

Player status Will Pant keep wickets? Another option is to replace Reddy with wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel. Jurel, known for his meticulous keeping, did the glovework in place of the injured Rishabh Pant at Lord's. The move came after the latter coped a blow in the first innings. Including both Pant and Jurel, the Indian management can play the former as pure batter. This will bolster India's batting.

Fast bowling Akash Deep has groin strain Reddy's injury is not the only concern for Team India. Arshdeep, who is yet to make his debut, has been ruled out of the Manchester Test as he sustained an impact injury to his left thumb. As per latest reports, seamer Akash Deep also picked up a groin niggle ahead of the 4th Test. Meanwhile, the BCCI has added Anshul Kamboj, the uncapped seamer, the to the squad. Besides, India also have Prasidh Krishna on the bench.

Bumrah The Bumrah equation! Premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been remarkable throughout the series, taking 12 wickets in two Tests, including two fifers. However, to manage his workload and avoid aggravating his chronic back issues, the Indian management had decided that he would play only three Tests. This means Bumrah will feature in only one of the impending two Tests. However, with India 1-2 behind in the series, Bumrah could partner Mohammed Siraj for their injury-laden pace attack.

Information What about Kuldeep Yadav? The iconic Old Trafford is known for its pace-friendly pitches. Moreover, the conditions often assist fast bowlers. Therefore, wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav is unlikely to make India's Playing XI in Manchester. India already have the likes of Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar.