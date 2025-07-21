Mumbai Film Festival 2025 canceled, MAMI plans major revamp

The Mumbai Academy of Moving Image (MAMI) has announced that the 2025 edition of the Mumbai Film Festival will not take place. The festival, which has been a key part of Mumbai's cinematic landscape for nearly three decades, will be revamped and return in 2026. This is the first time in 28 years that the festival has been canceled, sparking reactions from cinephiles and industry insiders alike.

Official statement 'We're revamping the festival...': MAMI's official statement The official X account of MAMI shared a statement from Festival Director Shivendra Singh Dungarpur on Monday morning. The statement read, "This is to inform you that the 2025 edition of MAMI Mumbai Film Festival will not take place as we are in the process of revamping the festival with a dynamic vision and a new team to ensure that it returns as a premier showcase for independent, regional and classic cinema."

Industry reaction Filmmaker Hansal Mehta expresses disappointment Filmmaker Hansal Mehta took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his disappointment over the cancelation. He wrote, "It's a cruel irony that Mumbai draped in the glitz of being India's financial and cinematic capital cannot keep alive a film festival of its own." "Abandoned by the self-appointed gatekeepers of cinema who chased shinier stages and safer bets, it was left in the hands of a few passionate believers to run on pure faith."

