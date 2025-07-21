WCL 2025: Will India-Pakistan match be played in knock-out stage?
What's the story
The World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025 will continue with Pakistan Champions despite the cancelation of their match against India Champions. The highly anticipated clash, which was scheduled to take place on July 20 at Edgbaston, was called off after several Indian players, including Shikhar Dhawan, Harbhajan Singh, and Suresh Raina, withdrew from the fixture. The withdrawals were influenced by the Pahalgam terror attack in April this year.
Tournament update
Kamil Khan confirms matches are going ahead
Kamil Khan, the owner of Pakistan Champions, has confirmed that the T20 tournament will continue as per schedule. He said all remaining matches are going ahead and there are no changes to the tournament. The final of this T20 competition is scheduled for August 2, 2025. Khan also hinted at avoiding a semi-final match between India and Pakistan if they both reach this stage.
Points allocation
Pakistan to be awarded 2 points for India fixture
Khan has also claimed that his team will be given two points after the fixture against India Champions was called off. "And as for this match, the two points will be awarded to us, and we deserve those points as per the rules," he said. The decision comes after several former Indian players withdrew from the match against Pakistan due to public outrage.
Tournament history
Impact on future matches remains to be seen
The first season of the WCL was won by India Champions after they defeated Pakistan in the final. The tournament kicked off last week with a match between Pakistan and England Champions. Despite the recent controversies, it remains to be seen how this decision will impact future matches in the ongoing tournament.