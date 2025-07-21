WCL 2025: Will India-Pakistan match be played in knock-out stage? 

The World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025 will continue with Pakistan Champions despite the cancelation of their match against India Champions. The highly anticipated clash, which was scheduled to take place on July 20 at Edgbaston, was called off after several Indian players, including Shikhar Dhawan, Harbhajan Singh , and Suresh Raina , withdrew from the fixture. The withdrawals were influenced by the Pahalgam terror attack in April this year.

Tournament update Kamil Khan confirms matches are going ahead Kamil Khan, the owner of Pakistan Champions, has confirmed that the T20 tournament will continue as per schedule. He said all remaining matches are going ahead and there are no changes to the tournament. The final of this T20 competition is scheduled for August 2, 2025. Khan also hinted at avoiding a semi-final match between India and Pakistan if they both reach this stage.

Points allocation Pakistan to be awarded 2 points for India fixture Khan has also claimed that his team will be given two points after the fixture against India Champions was called off. "And as for this match, the two points will be awarded to us, and we deserve those points as per the rules," he said. The decision comes after several former Indian players withdrew from the match against Pakistan due to public outrage.