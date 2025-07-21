'Western media…promoting own narrative': Aviation minister on Air India crash  

Union Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu has urged patience as investigations into the June 12 Air India plane crash continue. The incident, which took place in Ahmedabad, killed 260 people. Addressing the Lok Sabha on Monday, Naidu said that while there are many theories about the crash, it's important to respect the ongoing investigation by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB). "But let us respect the process of investigation," he said in the Lok Sabha .

Media scrutiny Naidu slams western media Naidu also slammed Western media for publishing speculative reports about the crash. He said these reports were trying to push their own viewpoint without respecting the ongoing investigation. "I have seen multiple articles, not only by Western media trying to promote their own viewpoint," he said. "We want to stand by the truth. Not what is happening with the pilots, or not what is happening with Boeing or...what is happening with Air India or any other stakeholder," he added.

AAIB AAIB is totally unbiased: Naidu The minister also expressed confidence in AAIB's work, saying they have done a wonderful job decoding the black box data in India itself. "They are very transparently looking into the process right now, and they are totally unbiased. The AAIB is...looking into the facts," the Union minister said. "We have to respect the process of investigation, and once that process of investigation has happened, then we can talk about what...how it happened and then the corrective measures," Naidu said.

Report findings AAIB's preliminary report The AAIB's preliminary report revealed that the aircraft's fuel control switches were moved from 'RUN' to 'CUTOFF' just after take-off, starving the engines of fuel. The AAIB's preliminary investigative report included a cockpit recording in which one pilot was heard questioning, "Why did you cut off the fuel?" The other pilot said, "I did not do so."