Air India crash: Government provides armed security to investigation chief
What's the story
The Union government has provided armed security to GVG Yugandhar, the Director General of the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), according to PTI. The decision comes as he leads the investigation into an Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad. The security cover was provided after a threat perception report by the central intelligence agencies. The report led to the provision of security due to perceived threats.
Security details
Security cover includes 3 to 4 commandos
As a result of the government's decision, commandos of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) have taken over the AAIB Director General's X-category security under an order from the Union Home Ministry. The security cover for the AAIB Director General includes three to four armed commandos. They will accompany him during his movements in Delhi and other parts of the country.
Information
Leading a team investigating the plane crash
The government's precautionary measure ensures the General's safety as he leads a team investigating the June 12 crash of an Ahmedabad-London Air India flight, which claimed at least 270 lives.